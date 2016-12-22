Had great interview with @realDonaldTrump being his Secretary of Offense! He plans to run the ball! Said I'm his guy! pic.twitter.com/F2g1jNxJGD — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) December 7, 2016

Barry Switzer is an old white guy that once coached football in Texas, so you know he’s a Donald Trump supporter and friend. As you can see in the above tweet, when Switzer was in New York a couple weeks ago, he took this funny photo outside Trump Tower. “Secretary of Offense!” Ha. Oh, Barry.

Switzer talked to the press stationed there, made a gag about “making the wishbone great again,” then probably puttered off to Times Square to stare at glowing advertisements and prevent people that actually have jobs from getting to them by taking a picture of a Bubba Gump sign.

It’s hard to find a story from the time that took the “meeting” with Trump seriously, but Politico asked Switzer about it and he told the story.

Media widely reported Trump met with Barry Switzer, the former University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach who has known Trump for decades. But Switzer said he was shopping with his wife and daughter on Fifth Avenue and decided to walk into the Trump Tower lobby after seeing the Naked Cowboy. He had no meeting scheduled. “All the media people said, ‘Coach what are you doing here,'” Switzer said in an interview. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else.” Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs. “I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.” “Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

It was a pretty obvious joke, so it should be on media people if they took this seriously. This would be like constantly tweeting that you voted seven times for Hillary Clinton and having right-wing sites and Twitter accounts thinking you’re serious. If you were to interview that person and they were to say, “Of course I was jerking them around!” you’d be like, “Well, yeah, duh.”

Anyway, Switzer is not up for Secretary of Offense. That’s not a real thing. And there’s no need to make the wishbone great again. Navy’s been doing that for years.

