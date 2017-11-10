A Baseball Writer Harassing People On Twitter Turned Out To Be A Catfishing Teenage Woman

#Baseball
11.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As it turns out, a baseball blogger named Ryan Schultz was not a married man writing online for the better part of a decade. In fact, Ryan Schultz was actually a girl named Becca Shultz, a 21-year-old who started writing online at age 13 and later began acting out against women online.

Lindsey Adler reported the bizarre story for Deadspin on Thursday, interviewing women who were harassed by Schultz and helped to expose that the writer was not truthful about who they were. Schultz, who had worked for both SB Nation and Baseball Prospectus, was fired from both gigs after a wild story of abuse and deceit was uncovered earlier this week.

The story seems to unravel last weekend, when the account @rschultzy20, which claimed to be Ryan Schultz, made a misogynistic joke on Twitter that upset many people. The account was deleted, then reactivated and deleted again. Meanwhile, people contacted Adler to chronicle the strange behavior of Shultz and investigate whether the writer actually was who they said they were.

