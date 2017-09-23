Getty Image

The basic definition of oblivious is “not aware of or not concerned about what is happening around oneself.” By the time all the lawsuits are finished, there’s going to be another synonym added to the dictionary under oblivious: Baylor University.

The school is currently in the middle of a Title IX lawsuit as a result of the 10 former female students alleging that they were sexually assaulted and that the school did little to protect them.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs revealed emails between former interim school president David Garland and another Baylor official saying that he’d heard on NPR that there some women who’d willingly make themselves victims of sexual assault.