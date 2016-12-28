More College Stars Announce Skipping Bowl Games

The Baylor Punter’s Incredible Flop Deserves To Be In A Museum

12.28.16 1 hour ago

On Tuesday night, Baylor took on Boise State in the not-quite-legendary Motel 6 Cactus Bowl, and though the matchup might not have been appointment television, Baylor punter Drew Galitz put on an acting display worth the price of admission.

After his foot grazed a Boise State special teamer’s helmet, he recoiled as if he had been hit by a car, and proceeded to roll around on the ground as if he had been hit by a second car. The performance earned a flag for roughing the kicker, and the praise of the Baylor sideline. The Bears then proceeded to drive down the field for a touchdown.

We understand how this could upset Boise State fans, as it was part of the night that saw their Broncos lose 31-12 to the Bears, but for impartial observers, it’s impossible to be mad at Galitz for such a brazen flop. It was worthy of an Italian soccer player, and produced at least one hilariously salty reaction on Twitter:

Listen, as a punter, there are only so many ways in which you can help your team. You can win the field position game (and Galitz helped there, too, with one of his punts going for 62 yards), or you can try to be instant offense and get your team a first down. We respect the hustle.

