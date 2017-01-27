Chicago’s Unsung Hero Jordan Howard Is Ready To Go From The Pro Bowl To The Playoffs

ashley-burns
Senior Writer
01.27.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

ORLANDO – The crowd at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports made it clear which player was the star of the NFC’s Pro Bowl practice. The chants of “Ezekiel!” and “Elliott!” were loud and constant, as people of all ages shoved their way to the fences, waving hats, jerseys, helmets, and footballs in the air, as if he’d stop running plays with his fellow stars so he could sign autographs and pose for selfies. One fan, easily in his 50s, complained to his wife that the superstar rookie never came to them on the opposite side of the field. “He heard us,” she assured him with a hint of disgust in her tone. “He had every opportunity.”

Elliott, though, eventually made his way over to his fans, and he was expectedly mobbed. Reporters waited on the side to interview the Cowboys rookie, after they were done grilling his teammate and Offensive Rookie of the Year competition Dak Prescott about what he thought of the NFL’s all-star game moving to Orlando. Dez Bryant was also followed by reporters after the NFC’s practice, as were Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, Mike Evans, Richard Sherman, and even Kirk Cousins.

Strangely, Jordan Howard navigated the crowd mostly unnoticed.

It’s easy to get star-struck by Elliott, who reveled in the moment and galloped around the field like an excited child as actual children screamed his name. His numbers were incredible, after all. But Howard was hardly a nobody. The Bears rookie finished the 2016 season ranked third in rushing with 1,313 yards. He did it without that spectacular Dallas offensive line, and, much more impressively, he did it for the 3-13 Bears. So, as he wandered the practice field, without a single digital recorder or video camera in his face, it was a fitting metaphor for the unsung heroics of his rookie campaign.

Howard was the lone consistent bright spot on an offense that was decimated by injuries to Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer, as well as linemen Josh Sitton and Kyle Long. In all, the Bears sent 19 players to the injured reserve in 2016, which is by far the team’s highest total of the millennium. In fact, it was an injury to starting running back Jeremy Langford that opened the door for Howard to prove that he was better than his fifth round draft status. While a few people – fantasy football experts, mostly – thought he would eventually steal the job, injury or not, only Howard knew what he was really capable of.

“I knew I could do it all along,” Howard told me after taking reps with the NFC’s best players, “but I didn’t know if I’d have the opportunity to have this type of success. I always knew I had the ability to perform this way, but when I got my chance I tried to make the most of it.”

TAGSCHICAGO BEARSjordan howardPRO BOWLuproxx interviews
Author Profile Picture
Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP