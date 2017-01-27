Getty Image

ORLANDO – The crowd at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports made it clear which player was the star of the NFC’s Pro Bowl practice. The chants of “Ezekiel!” and “Elliott!” were loud and constant, as people of all ages shoved their way to the fences, waving hats, jerseys, helmets, and footballs in the air, as if he’d stop running plays with his fellow stars so he could sign autographs and pose for selfies. One fan, easily in his 50s, complained to his wife that the superstar rookie never came to them on the opposite side of the field. “He heard us,” she assured him with a hint of disgust in her tone. “He had every opportunity.”

Elliott, though, eventually made his way over to his fans, and he was expectedly mobbed. Reporters waited on the side to interview the Cowboys rookie, after they were done grilling his teammate and Offensive Rookie of the Year competition Dak Prescott about what he thought of the NFL’s all-star game moving to Orlando. Dez Bryant was also followed by reporters after the NFC’s practice, as were Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees, Mike Evans, Richard Sherman, and even Kirk Cousins.

Strangely, Jordan Howard navigated the crowd mostly unnoticed.

It’s easy to get star-struck by Elliott, who reveled in the moment and galloped around the field like an excited child as actual children screamed his name. His numbers were incredible, after all. But Howard was hardly a nobody. The Bears rookie finished the 2016 season ranked third in rushing with 1,313 yards. He did it without that spectacular Dallas offensive line, and, much more impressively, he did it for the 3-13 Bears. So, as he wandered the practice field, without a single digital recorder or video camera in his face, it was a fitting metaphor for the unsung heroics of his rookie campaign.

Howard was the lone consistent bright spot on an offense that was decimated by injuries to Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer, as well as linemen Josh Sitton and Kyle Long. In all, the Bears sent 19 players to the injured reserve in 2016, which is by far the team’s highest total of the millennium. In fact, it was an injury to starting running back Jeremy Langford that opened the door for Howard to prove that he was better than his fifth round draft status. While a few people – fantasy football experts, mostly – thought he would eventually steal the job, injury or not, only Howard knew what he was really capable of.

“I knew I could do it all along,” Howard told me after taking reps with the NFC’s best players, “but I didn’t know if I’d have the opportunity to have this type of success. I always knew I had the ability to perform this way, but when I got my chance I tried to make the most of it.”