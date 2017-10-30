Getty Image

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome leg injury on Sunday on a touchdown catch that was, cruelly, overturned upon review. Miller went up for the ball and while he was bringing in the catch, his left leg was twisting underneath him in a terrifying manner.

The injury looked bad, and the eventual diagnosis was a severely dislocated knee as he was carted off the field and transported to a nearby hospital. While a player will often be flown back to their home city for surgery, as Gordon Hayward was following his terrifying injury in the Boston Celtics’ season opener, Miller was kept in New Orleans and had emergency surgery performed on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The surgery was performed by vascular surgeons who were brought in for the emergency surgery in order to try and “save his injured leg” by repairing a damaged artery. According to Mortensen, surgeons grafted tissue from his right leg in order to repair the artery in his left leg. There is yet to be an official update on Miller’s status, but hopefully the surgery was a success and Miller will be able to make a full recovery from the terrifying injury.