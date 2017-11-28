Bellator’s Heavyweight Tournament Is Ridiculous And Everything That Makes MMA Wonderful

Scott Coker knows how to make fans happy, even if his methods seem outdated, strange, and sometimes bound together by old duct tape. That’s the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in a nutshell — eight fighters, some of which aren’t even heavyweights — battling each other in fights that will be supremely fun to watch, and that’s all that matters.

Nevermind that Chael Sonnen, pretty much a career 185er, may hold the Bellator heavyweight title by the time this thing wraps up roughly a year (???) from now. This is what made so many of us fall in love with MMA in the first place. The drama, the smaller guy using his technique to overcome the larger man. Although everyone involved are names, it feels like their star can rise higher in this. And Fedor. The GOAT may have lost some mystique, but he’s still dangerous and a stepping stone to immortality for many.

Let’s go down the roster real quick:

  • Matt Mitrione
  • Fedor Emelianenko
  • Roy Nelson
  • Frank Mir
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Rampage Jackson
  • King Mo
  • Ryan Bader

That’s pure fun. It’s a little confusing why they’d take their light heavyweight champion out of action for potentially a year, but when it comes to Coker and Bellator, I’ll let the chips fall where they may and just enjoy the freakshow.

