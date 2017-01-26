Top 5 UFC Fights

A Bellator Fighter Has Been Suspended For Not Disclosing He Got Stabbed

#MMA
01.26.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image / Ed Mulholland

Consider this slice of news to be a “teachable moment” for fighters looking to compete in California, but are shy about their history of being stabbed. This peculiar scenario has played out in the aftermath of Bellator 170 and it places Christian Gonzalez in an uncomfortable spot.

The standard rundown of medical suspensions has arrived following the Ortiz vs Sonnen headlined card and MMA Fighting notes that Gonzalez has been suspended indefinitely by the California State Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed stab wound and chest pain. This decision comes following Gonzalez suffering his first pro MMA defeat at the hands of Danial Rodriguez on Saturday’s prelim card. Essentially, it’s been one pretty rotten week for Christian Gonzalez.

Another notable development to bubble up following Bellator 170 is the decision to place Brennan Ward under indefinite medical suspension in the wake of his devastating KO loss courtesy of a vicious Paul Daley knee. If Ward, who co-mained the Inglewood-set event, wants to fight again he will need to be cleared by a neurologist with a CT scan performed. Aside from being what an athletic commission requests of a fighter, that’s just sensible advice considering the brutality of that KO loss.

(Via MMA FIghting)

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSBELLATORBellator 170Christian GonzalezMMAsuspensions

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP