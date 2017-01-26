Getty Image / Ed Mulholland

Consider this slice of news to be a “teachable moment” for fighters looking to compete in California, but are shy about their history of being stabbed. This peculiar scenario has played out in the aftermath of Bellator 170 and it places Christian Gonzalez in an uncomfortable spot.

The standard rundown of medical suspensions has arrived following the Ortiz vs Sonnen headlined card and MMA Fighting notes that Gonzalez has been suspended indefinitely by the California State Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed stab wound and chest pain. This decision comes following Gonzalez suffering his first pro MMA defeat at the hands of Danial Rodriguez on Saturday’s prelim card. Essentially, it’s been one pretty rotten week for Christian Gonzalez.

Another notable development to bubble up following Bellator 170 is the decision to place Brennan Ward under indefinite medical suspension in the wake of his devastating KO loss courtesy of a vicious Paul Daley knee. If Ward, who co-mained the Inglewood-set event, wants to fight again he will need to be cleared by a neurologist with a CT scan performed. Aside from being what an athletic commission requests of a fighter, that’s just sensible advice considering the brutality of that KO loss.

(Via MMA FIghting)