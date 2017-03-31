It’s The Elite 8 Of The Best Sports Video Game Tournament

03.31.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

We’re down to the Elite 8 from our original field of 32 traditional games and 32 non-traditional games. Some of the winners make no sense whatsoever (looking at you, Links 386 Pro), while some could’ve been easily predicted (hello, Tony Hawk). Regardless, this is what we’re left with and we have no one to blame but ourselves.

Here’s how the bracket looks right now.

Who advances to the Final Four is in your hands. Choose wisely.

