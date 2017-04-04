This Is The Final Four Of The Best Sports Video Game Tournament

04.04.17

After nearly a month of upsets, underdog stories, and old games coming back for one last hurrah, we’ve made it to the Final Four of the Best Sports Video Games Tournament from our original field of 32 traditional games and 32 non-traditional games. The Links 386 run that captivated a nation is over, finally eliminated by the only No. 1 seed left — Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2.

The rest of the Final Four is rounded out by Wii Sports, which eliminated Gran Turismo 3 A-Spec, MLB The Show ’16 (which stopped Ken Griffey’s run), and NBA 2K12, which defeated NCAA ’07.

Who will head to the championship?

