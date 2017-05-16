Uproxx

Summer is made for travel. It’s also a banner season for outdoor sports. And though three of the “Big Four” American sports are in their off seasons, there are plenty of premier sporting events around the globe worth flying to see.

We decided to pick a few of our favorite summer sporting events, then asked Uproxx Travel Editor, Steve Bramucci, for some tips to help you hit the ground running.

UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Cardiff—June 3

Getty Image

The great thing about the Champions League — other than it’s ridiculously dramatic theme music — is that the final game is handled like a Super Bowl that’s played all around the world. This year’s final takes place in Wales, at the National Stadium of Wales. Watching Ronaldo and Real Madrid try to win a second straight Champions League final (their third in four years) is one hell of an excuse to visit Cardiff.

Steve’s Tip: Party at Cellar Door, Cardiff

Cellar Door

This just might be the only place on the planet where you can rage all night inside a bank vault without being arrested. That automatically seems like a win.