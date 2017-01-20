Big Boi Mouths ‘ATL Hoe’ Before Discussing The Falcons And Future-Russell Wilson Drama

01.20.17 42 mins ago

The Atlanta Falcons greatest attribute isn’t Matt Ryan or Julio Jones, but the legion of rappers that grace the sidelines and support the team. No artist is more vocal about his support of the Falcons than Big Boi, and on Friday he hit the ESPN Car Wash to give some Atlanta perspective on the upcoming NFC Championship game between the Falcons and Packers.

Big Boi’s first stop was ESPN’s First Take, where while being introduced (wearing full Falcons gear, of course) mouthed “A-T-L hoe, A-T-L hoe” to the camera.

Later, Big Boi was asked about the Future-Russell Wilson drama and Future being on the sidelines for the Falcons win over the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. Big Boi stuck up for Future — who got his start with the Dungeon Family — and also noted how it was “classy” of the Falcons not to make it a thing by playing Future tracks in warmups. He also shrugged off a question about whether Future took it too far to send his son, who lives with Russell Wilson and Ciara, a Matt Ryan jersey after the win.

Big Boi remains the best and wasn’t willing to take the bait and stir up any controversy despite the First Take crew’s best efforts. Also, it should be noted that his jacket and hat combination are absolute fire.

TAGSATLANTA FALCONSBig Boi

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP