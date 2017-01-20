The Atlanta Falcons greatest attribute isn’t Matt Ryan or Julio Jones, but the legion of rappers that grace the sidelines and support the team. No artist is more vocal about his support of the Falcons than Big Boi, and on Friday he hit the ESPN Car Wash to give some Atlanta perspective on the upcoming NFC Championship game between the Falcons and Packers.

Big Boi’s first stop was ESPN’s First Take, where while being introduced (wearing full Falcons gear, of course) mouthed “A-T-L hoe, A-T-L hoe” to the camera.

Later, Big Boi was asked about the Future-Russell Wilson drama and Future being on the sidelines for the Falcons win over the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. Big Boi stuck up for Future — who got his start with the Dungeon Family — and also noted how it was “classy” of the Falcons not to make it a thing by playing Future tracks in warmups. He also shrugged off a question about whether Future took it too far to send his son, who lives with Russell Wilson and Ciara, a Matt Ryan jersey after the win.

Big Boi remains the best and wasn’t willing to take the bait and stir up any controversy despite the First Take crew’s best efforts. Also, it should be noted that his jacket and hat combination are absolute fire.