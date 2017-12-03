Bill Belichick Apologized To The Bills Coach For Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Late Hit

Rob Gronkowski found himself in some hot water on Sunday afternoon after the frustrated tight end charged in late and hit Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White with a cheap shot to the back of the head while he was on the ground following an interception.

Gronk was upset with the officiating and retaliated against White, which he apologized to White for in his postgame media availability. While the apology certainly helps, it won’t keep him from having to deal with potential added punishment from the league because it was such a clear cheap shot.

The Pats’ tight end avoided an ejection and after the game, Bill Belichick made sure to apologize to Bills’ coach Sean McDermott for Gronk’s actions after McDermott noted his frustration with the play.

