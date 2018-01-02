Bills Fans Kept Donating To Andy Dalton’s Charity After The Bengals Helped Buffalo Make The Playoffs

#NFL
01.02.18 4 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Andy Dalton is quite possibly the most popular man in Buffalo right now. The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback threw for three touchdowns on Sunday afternoon to take down the Baltimore Ravens, including one with 1:59 remaining to seal the win. With Cincinnati’s win, the Bills were able to make it to the postseason for the first time in 17 years.

Buffalo’s front office has already made it clear it wants to thank the Bengals by sending them chicken wings. As for the citizens of western New York, they decided to go in a different direction by sending money to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, which looks to “provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Dalton noticed donations were pouring in on Monday afternoon and sent out this tweet, letting Bills fans know where they could send money.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSANDY DALTONBUFFALO BILLSCINCINNATI BENGALSNFL

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP