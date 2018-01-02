Getty Image

Andy Dalton is quite possibly the most popular man in Buffalo right now. The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback threw for three touchdowns on Sunday afternoon to take down the Baltimore Ravens, including one with 1:59 remaining to seal the win. With Cincinnati’s win, the Bills were able to make it to the postseason for the first time in 17 years.

Buffalo’s front office has already made it clear it wants to thank the Bengals by sending them chicken wings. As for the citizens of western New York, they decided to go in a different direction by sending money to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, which looks to “provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

Dalton noticed donations were pouring in on Monday afternoon and sent out this tweet, letting Bills fans know where they could send money.