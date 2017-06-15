A Blimp Crashed And Caught Fire Outside The U.S. Open At Erin Hills

Twitter/@Markwcm

Golf’s second major, the U.S. Open, got underway on Thursday morning at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin, and while the likes of Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed were charging up the leaderboard with a hot start, a blimp flying near the event crashed and caught fire, causing the occupants of the blimp to parachute out.

Footage of the blimp crash was caught by a number of spectators at Erin Hills, who noticed the blimp take a nosedive and begin falling to the ground in a scary scene. In the video below, you can hear the woman talking through what she’s seeing as she notes that the people in the blimp were jumping out with parachutes on.