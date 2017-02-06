LeGarrette Blount Told Tom Brady He Was ‘The F*cking Greatest’ After His Fifth Super Bowl Win

#Super Bowl LI
02.05.17

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl under the guidance of Bill Belichick and the quarterbacking of Tom Brady on Sunday night in the most improbable fashion with 31 unanswered points to complete a 25-point comeback in overtime.

Brady’s performance on Sunday was his most memorable in those five Super Bowl wins, as he picked apart the Falcons secondary in the second half after being harassed for the first half by the Atlanta pass rush.

Brady ended up throwing for 466 yards on 43-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and one interception, leading the Patriots to points on each of their final five drives of the game. After the game, Brady had an emotional embrace with Belichick and running back LeGarrette Blount came in to let his quarterback know that he’s the greatest of all time.

