The Blue Jays Executed An Old-School ‘Hidden Ball Trick’ Against The Yankees

09.23.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Todd Frazier has been a (very) good baseball player for quite some time, and in 2017, the 31-year-old has already exceeded 25 home runs while being a useful piece for the New York Yankees. On Friday evening, however, Frazier was in the news for less stellar reasons, as he was the victim of an old-school baseball play that was a real crowd pleaser.

In short, Frazier doubled to lead off the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, and after a harmless pop out, he was on second base when Jacoby Ellsbury came to the plate with one down in the frame.

From there, the Blue Jays’ official Twitter feed takes over, and you will want to pay close attention to the last few seconds of what transpired.

