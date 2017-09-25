Bob Costas Says You ‘Can’t Separate’ Race From Kneeling For The Anthem

Donald Trump riled up the entire sports world over the weekend when he was critical of those in two of the biggest sports leagues in the country. He called former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” and abruptly uninvited the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House.

Trump’s actions and words disappointed many, including a lot of current and former players. But even broadcasters of the sport seemed worried by Trump. NBC Sports broadcaster and Sunday Night Football host Bob Costas joined CNN on Monday morning and spoke about his view of Trump’s critical stance against athletes who silently protested by kneeling during the National Anthem on Sunday.

Costas said that Trump knows how to “stir people’s emotions and resentments,” calling it a “business plan” for some and noted it’s how he ran his campaign.

