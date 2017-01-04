Oh boy. Bobby Bowden on players not having dads. "They wanna grow up to be men, like their momma. That's why they w… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Bobby Bowden has been retired from his position of head coach at Florida State University for eight years now. Considering how long his career was, that should have been plenty of time for him to take up a comfortable residence in peaceful obscurity.

Alas, there’s a documentary about the Bowden family coming out, so there was Bobby on Mike & Mike, discussing the problem of football recruits growing up in fatherless households in just about the most insensitive manner you could imagine:

65 or 70 precent of my boys did not have a daddy at home! They’re raised by mamas, you know? Them sweet old mamas — thank God for them mamas. Or grandmama — many times it was grandmama, you know? Or sister, or aunt. But where’s the man? A boy needs a male figure — and the girls do too — you know, somebody to discipline them and make them be a man. I used to kid about this, you know. They’d grow up and want to be like their mama. [laughs] They want to be a man, just like their mama. That’s why they wear earrings.

Please, stop letting Bobby Bowden talk in public.