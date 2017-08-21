Boston College Coach Steve Addazio Plans To Prove Science Wrong By Staring At The Sun

#College Football
08.21.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

Steve Addazio is the head football coach at Boston College, which is, by all accounts, a very good school, but Addazio is a throwback. He’s a football guy, through and through, who cares about toughness and grit and heart and would prefer if you keep your analytics out of his football.

Addazio is a legend, not for his on-field exploits at Boston College — although the 2015 game against Wake Forest deserves to be remembered forever — as the Eagles haven’t been especially good under Addazio, but instead his old Vine page where he just kept talking about guys being dudes is the best coach social media account of all time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSBoston CollegeCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP