Steve Addazio is the head football coach at Boston College, which is, by all accounts, a very good school, but Addazio is a throwback. He’s a football guy, through and through, who cares about toughness and grit and heart and would prefer if you keep your analytics out of his football.

Addazio is a legend, not for his on-field exploits at Boston College — although the 2015 game against Wake Forest deserves to be remembered forever — as the Eagles haven’t been especially good under Addazio, but instead his old Vine page where he just kept talking about guys being dudes is the best coach social media account of all time.