More than a few people woke up Monday morning to read a newspaper from a dimension where Tom Brady isn’t the greatest quarterback of all time.

Those subscribed to the early edition of the Boston Globe got a newspaper full of Patriots despair the day after Super Bowl 51. Boston’s paper of record went to press on its first edition with the Patriots trailing big just before half. Readers were told to visit BostonGlobe.com to see how things turned out, but it wasn’t looking good for the Patriots at press time.

“A BITTER END,” the headline reads while a defeated Tom Brady lies helplessly on the turf after throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback Robert Alford. Brady dove to catch Alford as he returned the ball 82 yards for a touchdown which put Atlanta up 21-0. Many thought the pick would be a back-breaker for the Patriots, as no team had ever overcame a 14-point deficit in a Super Bowl, let alone a three-score lead.