The Falcons Won The Super Bowl, At Least According To An Early Edition Of The ‘Boston Globe’

02.06.17 46 mins ago

Twitter

More than a few people woke up Monday morning to read a newspaper from a dimension where Tom Brady isn’t the greatest quarterback of all time.

Those subscribed to the early edition of the Boston Globe got a newspaper full of Patriots despair the day after Super Bowl 51. Boston’s paper of record went to press on its first edition with the Patriots trailing big just before half. Readers were told to visit BostonGlobe.com to see how things turned out, but it wasn’t looking good for the Patriots at press time.

“A BITTER END,” the headline reads while a defeated Tom Brady lies helplessly on the turf after throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback Robert Alford. Brady dove to catch Alford as he returned the ball 82 yards for a touchdown which put Atlanta up 21-0. Many thought the pick would be a back-breaker for the Patriots, as no team had ever overcame a 14-point deficit in a Super Bowl, let alone a three-score lead.

TAGSBOSTON GLOBEsuper bowl 51TOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP