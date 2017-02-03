The Fictional ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ Was The Perfect Target For Sports Twitter

Misinformation goblin Kellyanne Conway on Thursday justified Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the United States by referencing the Bowling Green Massacre, a thing that never happened.

Much like a hanging curveball to Mike Trout, Twitter spent the rest of the day and following morning knocking Bowling Green Massacre jokes out of the park. The biggest victim here is Bowling Green University, which had to absorb joke after joke about its sports teams. Totally worth it, I say.

Here’s a great one that has been making the rounds since Thursday night. It’s really wonderful. It frames “massacre” as a 67-point loss as opposed to mass murder. This guy is great.

And here’s the same joke made 11 hours later using a different way of presenting the material. They almost definitely thought of it on their own.

