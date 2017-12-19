CBS Sports Network

The discourse around sexual assault and harassment has seen a seismic shift in 2017 thanks to the many brave women that have spoken out about the prevalence of the issue. The numerous accounts of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo campaign, which saw women from all over tell their stories to show just how common it is for women to deal with sexual assault and harassment.

The issue spreads far beyond the United States’ borders, and a new documentary, Box Girls of Nairobi, which will air on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, aims to shine light on the global nature of the problem and how one community has found sports, boxing in particular, as a catalyst for change.

The documentary looks at Kariobangi, a slum on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, where the owner of a boxing gym, Alfred “Priest” Analo, and Jane Knight, a young mother in the community that was among the first women to come to his gym and pickup boxing, travel around to local elementary schools to work with young girls and teach them the sport and the life lessons that come with it.