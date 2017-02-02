Getty Image

When I first met Brandon Marshall, he was a freshman at UCF and hadn’t even played a game yet for the Golden Knights football team. A friend told me that the high school track star was going to be a really special player at UCF, and so I was excited to talk to him and pick his brain about what he brought to the program, which was, at the time, going through some growing pains. Of course, ignoring my own inexperience, I failed to recognize that maybe this 18-year-old kid might struggle with a tape recorder in his face. Sure enough, the interview was hilariously bad.

Incredibly nervous and shy, Marshall laughed when I asked him the first question, and then he asked me to simply write his answers for him. After the sports info person told him we couldn’t do that, Marshall and I spent maybe five minutes talking, and I was left wondering what the hell I was going to write about. I’ve kept that story with me after so many years, because it’s something that helps me improve, and so I was eager to share it with Marshall again this week when we spoke about his role as a social media correspondent for AT&T Audience Sports at Super Bowl LI.

The Jets receiver vaguely remembered our chat, but he acknowledged that he’s come a long way since those days as a shy kid. “It took a couple years to get there,” he laughs. It’s amazing to look back at his evolution, not just as a brash, confident, and sometimes-controversial receiver, but also as a spokesman for borderline personality disorder. He’s spoken at Harvard, testified before a U.S. Senate committee, and he’s appeared on countless national television shows to promote mental health awareness and Project 375. This week, his gig is a little easier, as he’ll be interviewing celebrities and athletes, but he’s still not ready to take over The Tonight Show.