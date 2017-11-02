Getty Image

While the 2017 World Series was riveting for baseball fans, it was also quite intriguing in the world of Las Vegas handicapping. Crazy in-game swings lead to wild action in the desert and one story emerged during the stretch run that was both interesting and controversial.

RJ Bell of Pregame.com reported prior to the Dodgers’ Game 6 victory that a mysterious bettor was a perfect 5-0 in the World Series and was letting all of his winnings ride on Game 6 with an $8 million wager on Los Angeles, and the industry was abuzz as a result.

CONFIRMED RUMOR

Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series – letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) October 31, 2017

Some questioned Bell’s reporting on Twitter due to the sheer volume of the wager and the logistical mess it would provide but, on the flip side, it was a (very) fun story that made for great copy and it was largely harmless for the majority of people taking in the content. Then, Bell took things to another level prior to Game 7, insisting that South Point Casino in Las Vegas drastically altered a betting line on the simple sight of the mysterious handicapper setting foot on the casino floor.