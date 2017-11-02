Brent Musburger Ripped Vegas Insider RJ Bell For Being A ‘Bullsh*tter’ On Twitter

#World Series 2017
11.02.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

While the 2017 World Series was riveting for baseball fans, it was also quite intriguing in the world of Las Vegas handicapping. Crazy in-game swings lead to wild action in the desert and one story emerged during the stretch run that was both interesting and controversial.

RJ Bell of Pregame.com reported prior to the Dodgers’ Game 6 victory that a mysterious bettor was a perfect 5-0 in the World Series and was letting all of his winnings ride on Game 6 with an $8 million wager on Los Angeles, and the industry was abuzz as a result.

Some questioned Bell’s reporting on Twitter due to the sheer volume of the wager and the logistical mess it would provide but, on the flip side, it was a (very) fun story that made for great copy and it was largely harmless for the majority of people taking in the content. Then, Bell took things to another level prior to Game 7, insisting that South Point Casino in Las Vegas drastically altered a betting line on the simple sight of the mysterious handicapper setting foot on the casino floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#World Series 2017
TAGSBRENT MUSBURGERLAS VEGASRJ BellVSINWorld Series 2017

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP