Brent Musburger has been one of the most prominent voices on the national sporting landscape since 1975. On Tuesday, his fine career as a play-by-play man came to an end with one final broadcast. Musburger was on the call for what turned out to be an overtime win for Kentucky against Georgia but, as you may expect, the results of the contest ended up taking a back seat to various tributes put forth for the legendary announcer.

Before reaching the lengthy tribute to end the evening, the celebration began with Kentucky, who hosted the game at Rupp Arena, presenting Musburger with a jersey and it was head coach John Calipari that did the honors.

Before his final ESPN game, Brent Musburger was presented with this awesome jersey from Coach Cal! pic.twitter.com/gGmBUjtUJ8 — ESPN College BBall (@ESPNCBB) February 1, 2017

From there, it was one final reference to Musburger’s trademark opening line to each and every broadcast.