Brent Musburger Bid Fans Farewell After The Final Broadcast Of His ESPN Career

#ESPN
02.01.17 1 hour ago

Brent Musburger has been one of the most prominent voices on the national sporting landscape since 1975. On Tuesday, his fine career as a play-by-play man came to an end with one final broadcast. Musburger was on the call for what turned out to be an overtime win for Kentucky against Georgia but, as you may expect, the results of the contest ended up taking a back seat to various tributes put forth for the legendary announcer.

Before reaching the lengthy tribute to end the evening, the celebration began with Kentucky, who hosted the game at Rupp Arena, presenting Musburger with a jersey and it was head coach John Calipari that did the honors.

From there, it was one final reference to Musburger’s trademark opening line to each and every broadcast.

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSBRENT MUSBURGERESPNKENTUCKY WILDCATS

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP