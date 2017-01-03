Brent is HOT about this pic.twitter.com/ARxy3dXoVw — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 3, 2017

Brent Musburger advocated for second chances when talking about Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon during the Sugar Bowl on Monday night. Later in the game, he used the ESPN broadcast to give himself a second chance regarding his statement.

Musburger brushed past the incident that got Mixon suspended last season, instead wishing him well with his second chance at playing fooball. Here are his initial comments:

I rewound this to make sure I wasn't being too tough on Brent. Nope. It's even worse the second time. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/QAoikxck9G — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) January 3, 2017

Graphic video of the violent incident was released last month, re-igniting criticism of Mixon and forcing him to issue another apology for the incident. Musburger’s broaching of the subject in the first quarter, however, was focused squarely on how he will do in the pros.