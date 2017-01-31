Brent Musburger is sharing more details about his Las Vegas venture because, well, it’s time to promote a television show.
The 77-year-old broadcaster did his last game for ESPN recently when Kentucky basketball hosted Georgia. After he signed off, Musburger packed his bags for a new job in television in Las Vegas. Musburger shared more details to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch.
“It’s amazing how a new twist in the road comes and you decide, ‘You know, I think I’d like to do that,’” Musburger told SI.com on Sunday. “It was as simple as that. As you know, I love the games, the action, the people, the fans, but it seems like the right time to do this.”
His next act will be hosting a two-hour show, Thursday through Monday, for a new network called VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network). The company describes itself as the first multichannel network dedicated to sports gambling information, and will be available via web, live-streaming, radio, mobile and social. Musburger and other hosts—including the respected boxing announcer Al Bernstein—will broadcast from a custom-built studio in the Sports Book of the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. The new network includes oddsmakers Jimmy Vaccaro, Vinny Magliulo and Chris Andrews. Brian Musburger, Brent’s nephew, is the founder and chairman of VSiN.
