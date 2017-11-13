Brock Osweiler just drilled some poor guy in the head pic.twitter.com/jXte8EX7NQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 13, 2017

Brock Osweiler isn’t the most accurate quarterback in the league, nor does he have the best awareness when it comes to getting rid of the ball under pressure. In this one instance, against a ferocious Patriots rush, the Bronco turned Texan turned Brown turned Bronco again did the smart thing and aired out a pass to the sideline. Well done, Brock. Unfortunately, your pass was incredibly accurate in the worst possible way. Watch it smack off the face of an unsuspecting member of Broncos staff with an incredible smacking noise.

Here’s another angle of the tremendous blow: