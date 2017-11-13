Brock Osweiler’s Out Of Bounds Pass Perfectly Domed An Unsuspecting Member Of The Broncos Staff

#Fantasy Football #NFL
11.12.17 2 hours ago

Brock Osweiler isn’t the most accurate quarterback in the league, nor does he have the best awareness when it comes to getting rid of the ball under pressure. In this one instance, against a ferocious Patriots rush, the Bronco turned Texan turned Brown turned Bronco again did the smart thing and aired out a pass to the sideline. Well done, Brock. Unfortunately, your pass was incredibly accurate in the worst possible way. Watch it smack off the face of an unsuspecting member of Broncos staff with an incredible smacking noise.

Here’s another angle of the tremendous blow:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP