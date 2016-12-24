Jim Donovan radio call of Browns' win. As if Rajai Davis homered. pic.twitter.com/eMBkOkaG79 — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) December 24, 2016

In their 15th game, the Cleveland Browns managed to avoid being only the second team ever to finish a season 0-16, but with how their first 14 games went, you knew it wasn’t going to be easy. They went up early on the San Diego Chargers, only to see their offense evaporate in the second half. It was a strangely joyous moment in Cleveland, as you can tell from the radio call.

With time winding down, Philip Rivers led San Diego on a last-gasp drive, but they found themselves in a fourth down with no timeouts and under 20 seconds left. That meant they couldn’t spike it and had to sprint their field goal unit onto the field. Unable to properly set himself, Josh Lambo pushed his attempt wide right as time expired, giving the Chargers the ignominious distinction of being the only team to lose to the Browns this year (so far).

It was actually Lambo’s second game-tying field goal attempt of the quarter, as his previous try with about four minutes left was blocked. We had a feeling it would take a comedy of errors to gift this sorry Browns team with a win, and that’s pretty much what happened. Hilariously, the win could very well push the Browns out of the first overall pick in next year’s draft, as the 49ers hold a tiebreaker and also only have one win. Avoiding 0-16 only to lose the top draft pick would be the Brownsiest thing, which means it’s probably going to happen.