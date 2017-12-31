Even The Browns Poked Fun At Themselves After A ‘Perfect’ 0-16 Season

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns fulfilled their destiny on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish the perfect season. In their case, though, perfection is losing all 16 games in spectacular fashion.

Fans in Cleveland will get their parade after all, and the ineptitude of this current stretch of Browns football is forever enshrined with the 2008 Lions, who also went 0-16. Cleveland got close last year, but a Week 16 win over the Chargers gave them a 1-15 season.

The Browns had a chance against the Steelers late but failed on a 4th and 2 when Corey Coleman dropped an easy pass that would have given the Browns the first down.