Even The Browns Poked Fun At Themselves After A ‘Perfect’ 0-16 Season

#Twitter
12.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns fulfilled their destiny on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish the perfect season. In their case, though, perfection is losing all 16 games in spectacular fashion.

Fans in Cleveland will get their parade after all, and the ineptitude of this current stretch of Browns football is forever enshrined with the 2008 Lions, who also went 0-16. Cleveland got close last year, but a Week 16 win over the Chargers gave them a 1-15 season.

The Browns had a chance against the Steelers late but failed on a 4th and 2 when Corey Coleman dropped an easy pass that would have given the Browns the first down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSTwitter

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 71 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP