Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians Is Retiring After Five Seasons In Arizona

#NFL
01.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Arizona Cardinals will join the growing list of NFL teams with coaching vacancies to fill this offseason. Bruce Arians, who has guided the Cardinals to 49-30-1 record over his five seasons in Arizona, announced his retirement on Monday.

Prior to going to the Cardinals as a head coach, Arians spent more than a decade as one of the NFL’s top offensive coordinators, most of which coming in Pittsburgh, with brief stops in Cleveland and Indianapolis as well. Arians’ battles with health problems over the past two years contributed to his decision to step away.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as they begin their coaching search that they assuredly were expecting to have over the final weeks of the season. The Cardinals will be competing with the Giants, Colts, Raiders, Lions and Bears on the coaching market as the end of the season brought a significant number of coaching changes as the calendar turned to 2018.

The Cardinals’ next coach will have an interesting roster to take over, with some strong skill position players (the very welcome return of David Johnson will be a big boost) but major questions at quarterback.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSARIZONA CARDINALSNFL

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 3 days ago 15 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 4 days ago 72 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP