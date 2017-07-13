Bryan Cranston Honored Vin Scully At The ESPYs And Scully Didn’t Disappoint With A Classic Speech

#ESPN #ESPYS #Bryan Cranston
07.13.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

Vin Scully was honored with the Icon award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, and he got a hero’s welcome from Bryan Cranston and the rest of those assembled in Los Angeles.

Scully was his classic self on Wednesday, gracious and kind as his famous voice echoed out once more in front of the best athletes on the planet. Cranston introduced Scully with an emotional speech honoring Scully in his retirement after more than six decades broadcasting in baseball. He then introduced Scully after a video honored some of his most famous calls, including Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run, his call of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in the World Series, and his call of Kirk Gibson’s “impossible” World Series home run.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#ESPYS#Bryan Cranston
TAGSBryan CranstonESPNESPYSVIN SCULLY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 7 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP