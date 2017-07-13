ESPN

Vin Scully was honored with the Icon award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, and he got a hero’s welcome from Bryan Cranston and the rest of those assembled in Los Angeles.

Scully was his classic self on Wednesday, gracious and kind as his famous voice echoed out once more in front of the best athletes on the planet. Cranston introduced Scully with an emotional speech honoring Scully in his retirement after more than six decades broadcasting in baseball. He then introduced Scully after a video honored some of his most famous calls, including Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run, his call of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in the World Series, and his call of Kirk Gibson’s “impossible” World Series home run.