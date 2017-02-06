Busch Beer Is An Early Winner For The Super Bowl’s Most Surprisingly Good Commercial

02.05.17 1 hour ago
You might have forgotten the Busch beer exists, but the namesake brand of Anheuser-Busch forked over some dough for a Super Bowl ad in the first quarter and offered up one of the funniest commercials.

The commercial calls back to old Busch commercials where whenever a can gets opened you hear “Buschhhh,” but riffs on that by having the sound continue for the entire ad, causing animals to turn and stare at the guy holding the can. It’s a pretty funny ad and one that serves its purpose.

It reminds you that Busch beer exists. You might have forgotten that if you are no longer in college (or high school) and in need of a cheap 30-pack, or if you haven’t been to a NASCAR race recently. Fun fact, if you ask someone born and raised in the South like me to say Busch and their accent will kick in immediately. Seriously, it’s impossible to hide a Southern accent while saying Busch.

