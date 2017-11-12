Getty Image

The Butch Jones era at the University of Tennessee came to an end on Sunday afternoon. Jones was fired one day after the Volunteers got blown out by Missouri, 50-17, marking the end of a tumultuous era in Knoxville. In just under five years at the helm, Jones accrued a 34-27 record with a 14-24 mark in SEC play, and the Vols never finished higher than second in the division under his direction.

Now that Jones is out of the picture, it is up to Brady Hoke to handle things in the interim while the university hires a new coach. One of the jobs of an interim head coach is to keep the recruiting class together, and the Volunteers have a good one: It is ranked 14th nationally and fourth in the SEC by 247Sports.

There’s just one issue: Jones apparently wants to burn it all down as he’s leaving. That’s according to a quote that three-star defensive back Tanner Ingle gave to the Orlando Sentinel on Sunday afternoon about the message Jones gave him in the immediate aftermath of his firing.