Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez is likely a man of many talents. We already know he’s been trying out the acting thing and there’s a chance he’s a gourmet chef or a budding origami guru in his spare time, but the dude’s main calling card is being able to beat dudes up for profit and prizes.. Big scary dudes at that.

With Velasquez set to square off against rival Fabríco Werdum, the UFC is taking a moment from wiping the blood off a mat’s Metro PCS logo to showcase the eight most glorious moments of the 34-year-old fighter’s character. MMA analyst and noted shouty bald man Joe Rogan is our guide for this “Ultimate 8” compilation. As a result, we can all relive Cardio Cain scoring memorable wins over the likes of Bigfoot Silva and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.

“It was one the most spectacular victories of his career,” declares Rogan over video of Brock Lesnar morphing from a beast to a bloody pulp courtesy of the dude with fighting’s most famous “Brown Pride” tattoo.

Velasquez will look to avenge his 2015 loss to Werdum and possibly reorder his “Ultimate 8” on December 30 in Nevada. Ronda Rousey’s much hyped comeback fight against UFC current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes serves as the evening’s headline attraction.