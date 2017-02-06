Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Watching Cam Newton is usually fun, especially when he’s locked in and he using the fact that he’s bigger and stronger than any other quarterback to make defenses look silly. This, of course, is something he does when he’s playing football against other adult human beings.

But what would happen if Cam played football against children? That question was answered in this hilarious Buick commercial. As you can guess, the result was kind of hilarious.

The commercial took place at a pop warner football game. After a Buick pulled up, a dad did the whole “if that’s a Buick…” thing, which led to his son turning into Newton. (As an aside, it was pretty fortunate for the narrative arc of the commercial that the dad’s son played quarterback, because it would have been kind of weird if he was a left guard or something. I digress.)

So yeah, Cam ended up looking like 6’5, 245 pound person going up against literal children, both when he was throwing them off of him while he was moving around in the pocket and when he threw a bullet that knocked a poor child into the end zone. The most underrated part of the commercial from a football perspective is that the kid who caught the touchdown had good enough hands to pull this one in.

Cam then celebrated with his teammates. Sadly, there was no dabbing. Miranda Kerr also showed up at the end when the team’s coach said “if that’s a Buick then I’m a supermodel.” You would think that Cam Newton showing up would let him know what was going to happen, but oh well.