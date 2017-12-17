Getty Image

There are fewer things cooler than an athlete calling his own shot. The infamous Babe Ruth home run in the 1927 World Series that may or may not have actually happened took place nearly a century ago and remains one of baseball’s most iconic moments.

You can now add Cam Newton to the list, albeit on a much lesser scale, who called a shot of his own to the Packers defense in the first quarter on Sunday. The Panthers quarterback led the team into the red zone and, in true Cam Newton fashion, started talking trash to some defenders.

Before the play begins one can see (and hear if you turn the volume all the way up) Newton talk to a defender. Newton chirps at a Packers defender, “You been watching film, huh? That’s cool. Watch this.” Within a few seconds the ball is snapped and Newton finds rookie Christian McCaffrey for the seven-yard TD reception.