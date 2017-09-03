Cam Newton’s Little Brother Led Howard To The Biggest Upset In College Football History

While most of the college football world was focused on Alabama rolling through Florida State in Atlanta, out in Las Vegas the biggest upset in the sport’s history was underway. UNLV is not a powerhouse by any stretch after going 4-8 in 2016, but the Rebels are still an FBS football teams and were thus favored by 45 points over the Howard Bison from the MEAC in FCS.

A year ago, Howard went 2-9 to finish 10th in the MEAC, with two games against FBS foes and giving up 52 in both, to Rutgers and Maryland respectively. UNLV was paying Howard $600,000 for a tune-up and to get the season off to a strong start, but suddenly, thanks to Howard quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former Heisman Trophy winner and current Panthers star Cam Newton, the Rebels found themselves in a dogfight with the Bison.

Newton rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns and added 140 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Howard to the 43-40 victory. FCS vs. FBS games don’t always hit the board in Las Vegas and, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, Howard-UNLV only went up on Saturday morning at Westgate, but as 45-point underdogs, the Bison became the first 40-point underdogs to win in college football history.

