Getty Image

Cam Newton has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth at press conferences, but he found himself embroiled in a national controversy for some remarks he made on Wednesday afternoon.

After responding a question by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue about receiver Devin Funchess’ route-running, Newton flippantly responded saying it was “funny” to hear a female talk about routes. It was reported that the Panthers QB and Rodrigue had talked after the press conference to discuss his comments. According to the Panthers, Newton had “expressed regret” to the reporter, contrarily, Rodrigue said he hadn’t.

Coming along to clarify the dispute, Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer wrote a piece condemning Newton’s actions and at the same time clarifying what happened during the confrontation between Newton and Rodrigue. The unfortunate part being that the clarification of the story doesn’t make Newton look any better.