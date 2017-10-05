Cam Newton’s Sexist Comments Caused Him To Lose His Yogurt Sponsorship

Getty Image

Cam Newton found himself at the center of the NFL news cycle on Wednesday for the wrong reasons. Newton’s remarks towards Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, in which he said he found it “funny to hear a female talk about routes” were widely criticized for their tactless and sexist nature.

Following the press conference, Newton and Rodrigue spoke, but the Panthers quarterback didn’t offer an apology according to Rodrigue (although the Panthers insist he “expressed regret” for his words) and as of Thursday morning he had not made any official statement. Those comments will likely cost Newton a good bit in terms of how some fans view him, and on Thursday his comments managed to hurt his wallet too.

Newton had been a spokesman for Dannon’s Oikos greek yogurt, but the brand announced on Thursday it would no longer be working with the star quarterback as a result of his sexist comments.