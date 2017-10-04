Cam Newton Found It ‘Funny To Hear A Female Talk About Routes’ At A Press Conference

#Cam Newton #NFL
Sports Writer
10.04.17

Twitter.com/JasmineLWatkins

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers sit at 3-1 and are currently in second place in the NFC South coming off of their biggest win of the regular season in New England on Sunday. Despite some inconsistent play, things are generally good in Carolina. Newton is playing well. The Panthers are playing well. Everything is fine, which makes Newton’s comments aimed at a female reporter after practice on Wednesday exceedingly strange, although under any circumstances they would be unacceptable.

The Observer’s Carolina Panthers beat reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, asked Newton a pretty standard question regarding Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. Newton decided to preface his answer with a bizarre ‘joke’ about the hilarity of a female asking about route running. It was an awkward and incredibly sexist attempt at humor from Newton.

Cam…

A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cam Newton#NFL
TAGSCAM NEWTONCAROLINA PANTHERSNFL

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP