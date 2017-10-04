Twitter.com/JasmineLWatkins

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers sit at 3-1 and are currently in second place in the NFC South coming off of their biggest win of the regular season in New England on Sunday. Despite some inconsistent play, things are generally good in Carolina. Newton is playing well. The Panthers are playing well. Everything is fine, which makes Newton’s comments aimed at a female reporter after practice on Wednesday exceedingly strange, although under any circumstances they would be unacceptable.

The Observer’s Carolina Panthers beat reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, asked Newton a pretty standard question regarding Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. Newton decided to preface his answer with a bizarre ‘joke’ about the hilarity of a female asking about route running. It was an awkward and incredibly sexist attempt at humor from Newton.