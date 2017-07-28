Cam Newton Invokes Gloria Carter’s Coming Out Poem In An Instagram Post

#Cam Newton #Jay Z
Contributing Writer
07.28.17

lįvįñg įñ thë šhâdöw ¢âñ ÿöü įmâgįñë whât kįñd öf Ł1FË įt įš tö Ł1VË❓ įñ thë šhâdöwš pëöplë šëë ÿöü hâppÿ âñd FRËË bë¢âüšë thâtš'š whât ÿöü wâñt thëm tö $ËË lįvįñg twö lįvëš, HÅ₽₽Ÿ, büt NØT FRËË ÿöü lįvë įñ thë šhâdöwš för thë FËÅR öf šömëöñë hürtįñg ÿöür fâmįlÿ ör thë ₽ËØ₽ŁË ŸØŪ ŁØVË thë wörld įš ¢hâñgįñg âñd thëÿ šâÿ įtš T1MË TØ ßË FRËË büt ÿöü lįvë wįth thë FËÅR öf jüšt bëįñg MË lįvįñg įñ thë šhâdöwš fëëlš lįkë thë $ÅFË ₽1Å€Ë TØ ßË NØ HÅRM FØR THËM, NØ HÅRM FØR MË büt lįfë įš šhört, âñd 1Tš T1MË TØ ßË FRËË ŁØVË ₩HØ ŸØŪ ŁØVË, bë¢âüšë Ł1FË įšñt GŪÅRÅNTËËD $MįŁË❗️ -GŁØRįÅ €ÅRTËR #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

Last month, Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter made the brave move to come out of the closet on the biggest platform imaginable, one of her son’s songs. On 4:44‘s “Smile,” Gloria bookends the song with a poem, which many have dubbed “Living In The Shadow,” in which she asks “Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live in the shadows?” before declaring “Life is short, it’s time to be free, love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.” It was discrete, but coming moments after Jay himself revealed “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” the message was loud and clear: Gloria is living her life as her true self now and loving it.

Apparently, former NFL MVP Cam Newton enjoyed the message because he took the poem and typed it all out in his strange font on Instagram with a picture of himself smiling gleefully. Whether Cam loves the song, the message of empowerment or is trying to tell the world something is anybody’s guess.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cam Newton#Jay Z
TAGS4:44CAM NEWTONJay Z

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 4 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP