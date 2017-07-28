lįvįñg įñ thë šhâdöw ¢âñ ÿöü įmâgįñë whât kįñd öf Ł1FË įt įš tö Ł1VË❓ įñ thë šhâdöwš pëöplë šëë ÿöü hâppÿ âñd FRËË bë¢âüšë thâtš'š whât ÿöü wâñt thëm tö $ËË lįvįñg twö lįvëš, HÅ₽₽Ÿ, büt NØT FRËË ÿöü lįvë įñ thë šhâdöwš för thë FËÅR öf šömëöñë hürtįñg ÿöür fâmįlÿ ör thë ₽ËØ₽ŁË ŸØŪ ŁØVË thë wörld įš ¢hâñgįñg âñd thëÿ šâÿ įtš T1MË TØ ßË FRËË büt ÿöü lįvë wįth thë FËÅR öf jüšt bëįñg MË lįvįñg įñ thë šhâdöwš fëëlš lįkë thë $ÅFË ₽1Å€Ë TØ ßË NØ HÅRM FØR THËM, NØ HÅRM FØR MË büt lįfë įš šhört, âñd 1Tš T1MË TØ ßË FRËË ŁØVË ₩HØ ŸØŪ ŁØVË, bë¢âüšë Ł1FË įšñt GŪÅRÅNTËËD $MįŁË❗️ -GŁØRįÅ €ÅRTËR #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË
Last month, Jay Z’s mom Gloria Carter made the brave move to come out of the closet on the biggest platform imaginable, one of her son’s songs. On 4:44‘s “Smile,” Gloria bookends the song with a poem, which many have dubbed “Living In The Shadow,” in which she asks “Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live in the shadows?” before declaring “Life is short, it’s time to be free, love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.” It was discrete, but coming moments after Jay himself revealed “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” the message was loud and clear: Gloria is living her life as her true self now and loving it.
Apparently, former NFL MVP Cam Newton enjoyed the message because he took the poem and typed it all out in his strange font on Instagram with a picture of himself smiling gleefully. Whether Cam loves the song, the message of empowerment or is trying to tell the world something is anybody’s guess.
Maybe he’s gay. Maybe he digs the poem. Let dude live.