Cam Newton Made An Odd Choice To Compare The Panthers To The Titanic

Getty Image

In the mid-20th century, Yogi Berra was famous for coming up with puzzling quotes for the media that would make no sense at all. That’s just who Yogi was and he’d keep doing it no matter the time and place. It’s been a long time since we had a prominent figure to provide us with such strange quotes, but rapidly approaching that territory is Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback brings attention to himself for multiple reasons, some good and some bad, from his flashy (and at times bizarre) clothing, to his play on the field, and his occasionally hostile interactions with the media. Cam Newton is in a class of his own when it comes to being a riddle wrapped up in an enigma.

The Panthers QB added another magical quote to the ledger after he was asked about moving on and getting a win against the Falcons after the Kelvin Benjamin was traded away earlier in the week. Newton noted the loss but then added that “the Titanic still has to go.”