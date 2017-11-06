Cam Newton Made An Odd Choice To Compare The Panthers To The Titanic

#Cam Newton
11.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In the mid-20th century, Yogi Berra was famous for coming up with puzzling quotes for the media that would make no sense at all. That’s just who Yogi was and he’d keep doing it no matter the time and place. It’s been a long time since we had a prominent figure to provide us with such strange quotes, but rapidly approaching that territory is Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback brings attention to himself for multiple reasons, some good and some bad, from his flashy (and at times bizarre) clothing, to his play on the field, and his occasionally hostile interactions with the media. Cam Newton is in a class of his own when it comes to being a riddle wrapped up in an enigma.

The Panthers QB added another magical quote to the ledger after he was asked about moving on and getting a win against the Falcons after the Kelvin Benjamin was traded away earlier in the week. Newton noted the loss but then added that “the Titanic still has to go.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cam Newton
TAGSCAM NEWTONCAROLINA PANTHERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP