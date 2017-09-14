Get Ready For Canelo-GGG With Videos Of Alvarez’s Best Knockouts

09.14.17

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) will make his return to the middleweight division in which he was recently the lineal champion prior to moving back down to super welterweight on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he takes on Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-0, 33 KOs) for the title of undisputed middleweight champion.

Despite being only 27, Alvarez’s professional career dates back to 2005 when he was only 15 years old and in 2011, at 20, he earned his first major world title. Since then, the Mexican superstar has successfully defended or won world titles nine times in two divisions, with only one loss on his resume, a majority decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Canelo is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world with a rare combination of power, speed, and technique that makes him capable of going the distance or ending a fight early with his lethal right hand.

Against Golovkin, one of the most dangerous power punchers in any division, there is the expectation for knockdowns and an eventual knockout from one of the fighters. To get ready for the showdown at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday night on HBO PPV, we’re going to look back at the best fights and knockouts from both fighters.

Here, we’re looking at Alvarez’s finest moments in the ring, starting with his destruction of James Kirkland at Minute Maid Park in Houston back in 2015, where he sent Kirkland to the canvas three times in what may have been the most comprehensive and dominant performance of his career.

