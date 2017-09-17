Gennady Golovkin And Canelo Alvarez Drew And The Internet Was Outraged

Getty Image

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fought on Saturday night in what was, apparently, a draw. Many fans thought differently, including two judges, each of which gave the fight to a different fighter.

The major Las Vegas fight is likely the start of a long string of rematches between the two fighters who put on a show on Saturday night. Both have already agreed to stage a rematch in the future, and both claimed victory in part after the match.

But the reality is the judge’s decision, which was a draw. Much of the Internet’s reaction was in favor of Golovkin, who most thought won a majority of the match’s rounds. There was plenty of firey Tweets late Sunday night.