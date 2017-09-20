Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Boxing has had a fantastic year, even in the face of what seemed like it would be insurmountable hype. Floyd Mayweather finished Conor McGregor in a surprisingly fun fight, just like he predicted, and after years of buildup, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin not only lived up to all expectations, it delivered a wild draw that should lead to a rematch. Life as a combat sports fan, at this time, is good.

Now, the negotiations for GGG-Canelo 2 are underway, but there might be a problem. GGG wants to stay active as a 35-year-old fighter at the height of his popularity, while Canelo wants to wait to fight until Cinco de Mayo, a traditionally huge boxing weekend, ESPN reports. But, according to GGG’s team, they’re eyeing a November 2nd fight with Miguel Cotto. Canelo does have a rematch clause in his contract which he can execute, but they only have three weeks to do so.

Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler believes Canelo and GGG owe a clear, defined finish to boxing and fans:

“Fans are demanding the rematch. They want a clear winner, which we thought was GGG. But I think Gennady and Canelo owe the fans the rematch and, frankly, for the sport of boxing to right to the bad decision we saw last Saturday. So I’ll sit down with Eric. We had a preliminary conversation to touch base, and HBO definitely thinks we need to do an immediate rematch. They feel the event is red hot and everybody is talking about it. With the ticket sales and the projected numbers for the pay-per-view, and also how great of a fight it was, they all make it obvious to do a rematch.”

A rematch in December is what would really make this interesting. And since most people think GGG won, they should do a best two out of three anyway. And since the first fight was a draw, that means four fights, right? That seems fun, yeah? They can still make the Cinco fight then! Let’s do this!

