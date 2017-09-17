Getty Image

We’ve seen hype consume fights before, and with nearly two years of hype building up to Canelo-Golovkin, a disappointing outing, as improbable as it was, wasn’t at all out of the realm of possibility. Still, up until the first bell, most fans expected fireworks, but instead, they enjoyed a high-octane chess match. Instead of Michael Bay, they got Guillermo del Toro. It was 12 rounds of brilliance. A back and forth fight that was besmirched by a 118-110 scorecard from Adalaide Byrd. The fight was absolutely, one hundred percent a close fight, and definitely worthy of a draw, but 118-110? No.

Now the only black eye produced from 36 minutes of fighting the one the Nevada State Athletic Commission is nursing with utter shame. Take a look at the scorecard in its admittedly confusing and uneven glory: