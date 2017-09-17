HBO PPV

On Saturday night, Las Vegas once again played host to a massive boxing superfight, as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin went toe-to-toe for a bevy of championships. In addition to the lineal middleweight championship, the WBC, IBF, Ring Magazine and WBA Super middleweight titles were all on the line at the T-Mobile Arena.

Golovkin went into the fight undefeated in his professional career, with a record of 37-0 with 33 knockouts. Alvarez entered the fight with a record of 49-1-1 with 34 knockouts, with his lone loss coming against Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. This was the boxing fight of the year according to many, although of course casual interest was nowhere near August’s megafight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Golovkin had an inch-and-a-half height advantage and a one-inch reach advantage over Alvarez, but Canelo is a full eight years younger than the Kazakhstani fighter. With a multitude of celebrities and notables in attendance, the sellout crowd of 20,000 was hoping to see a knockout. The end result was far more entertaining and controversial than anyone could have anticipated.