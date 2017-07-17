Getty Image

The Carolina Panthers were in the Super Bowl 18 months ago, but after missing the playoffs this past season, pressure seemed to be mounting on the staff and front office to put the right pieces in place around Cam Newton to make another playoff run in the near future and not waste away his prime years. And so, general manager Dave Gettleman set out to do just that, drafting Christian McCaffery, Curtis Samuel, and Taylor Moton — two play-making back/receivers and an offensive linemen — in the first two rounds.

Despite getting through the draft and free agency, Panthers ownership apparently wasn’t pleased with his performance and made the stunning announcement on Monday afternoon that Gettleman had been relieved of his duties.